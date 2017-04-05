‘Unacceptable:’ MTA Demands Sit-Down With Amtrak Following Derailment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transit Authority is demanding a sit-down with the head of Amtrak, accusing the organization of negligence ahead of this week’s derailment at Penn Station.

MTA Acting Chairman Fernando Ferrer and Interim Executive Director Veronique Hakim penned a letter to Amrak President and CEO Charles Moorman on Wednesday.

“This week’s derailment at New York’s Pennsylvania Station is, unfortunately, the latest in a series of unacceptable infrastructure failures that have impacted and inconvenienced hundreds of thousands of Long Island Rail Road riders who depend on the station each day,” the letter read.

“The increasing frequency of these failures leaves the clear impression that Amtrak is not aggressively maintaining its tracks, switches and related equipment at Penn Station and that repairs have not happened as swiftly as needed.”

Ferrer and Hakim also demanded a meeting with Moorman to discuss maintenance policy and to go over the agreement that determines track assignments when there is a disruption, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.

The derailment happened Monday when three cars in the middle of an inbound NJ TRASNIT train dislodged from a track as it approached a platform.

The derailment damaged the track and a switch and knocked out service on eight of 21 tracks, said Scot Naparstek, chief operating officer of Amtrak.

The train was moved back onto the rail early Tuesday.

The derailment renewed calls for accelerating progress on an ambitious, $20 billion-plus project, known as Gateway, to add a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River and expand Penn Station.