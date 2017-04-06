House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes Steps Aside From Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The chairman of the House intelligence committee says he will temporarily step aside from the panel’s probe into Russian meddling in the election.

In a statement on Thursday, Republican congressman Devin Nunes of California says that several left-wing activist groups have filed accusations against him with the office of congressional ethics.

“The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power,” he said.

But he said “despite the baselessness of the charges,” it’s in the best interest of the committee to have GOP congressman Mike Conaway of Texas temporarily take charge of the committee’s investigation.

He said he will continue fulfilling other duties with the committee and wants to talk to the ethics committee as soon as possible to defend himself.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he supports Nunes’ decision, saying that ethics questions “would be a distraction.”

Late last month, Nunes rebuffed calls to step aside from the Russia investigation as revelations about a secret source meeting on White House grounds raised questions about his and the panel’s independence.

