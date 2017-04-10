CBS News Poll: Most Americans Approve Of US Airstrike On Syria

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new CBS News poll finds that most Americans backed President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Syria, but they are reluctant to get more involved.

Trump ordered the air strike last week in response to a deadly chemical weapons attack carried out by the Syrian government.

When asked how they felt about the U.S. launching airstrikes against Syrian military targets, 57 percent of those polled said they approve, 36 percent disapprove and eight percent said they didn’t know or didn’t want to answer.

Only 18 percent said they would want ground troops, according to the poll. Thirty percent would want airstrikes, but no ground troops, 26 percent would want diplomatic talks, and 15 percent would want no involvement at all.

When asked if they have confidence in Trump’s ability to handle the situation in Syria 41 percent answered that they are confident, 54 percent are uneasy, and six percent didn’t know or didn’t want to answer.

Seven in 10 Americans think the president needs to get authorization from Congress before taking any further action against Syria.

Trump’s job approval rating is up slightly with 43 percent saying they approve of how he is handling the presidency, 49 percent disapprove and eight percent have no opinion.

The poll was conducted by telephone between April 7 and April 9 among a random sample of 1,006 adults nationwide.

The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus four percentage points.