Queens Accident Victims’ Families Demand Street Safety Upgrade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family members of people killed in traffic accidents joined New York City Council Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer in calling for street safety improvements on Thursday.
As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, the flowers and photos on the lamp posts at 39th Street and 43rd Ave in Queens, show where cyclist Gelasio Reyes died and where David Nunez was hurt in accidents just days apart.
Van Bramer is calling on the DOT to conduct a safety overhaul.
“To immediately conduct a very serious comprehensive study, which then has to lead to an overhaul of how this intersection is designed, and how it works,” he said.
Denise Smith of Community Board 2 said there are other considerations.
“We do have a senior citizens center over here that also includes universal pre-k,” she said.
There was a call for the city to change the culture of the roads with a better understanding of all who use them.