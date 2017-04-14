Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 14, 2017

April 14, 2017 6:04 AM
Boomer & Carton

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment Of The Day” featured the guys’ take on a humorous-sounding pitching matchup.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Chris Christie filled in for Boomer to conclude the work week, and was thanked with some not-so-flattering masks. The guys also talked about how New Jersey’s governor will be spending the upcoming holidays.

They also discussed the Mets and Yankees, who just keep winning. The Amazins’ survived a marathon 16-inning affair against the Marlins on Thursday night/Friday morning, thanks to some unsung players. The Bombers, on the other hand, completed a sweep of the Rays in the Bronx.

Meanwhile, it appears that Eli Manning might have some explaining to do.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

