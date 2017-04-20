Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 20, 2017

April 20, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Jerry Recco getting into a tennis match, like really into it.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

We were treated to quite a performance this time around as the Yankees and Mets provided a “win-win” situation on Wednesday night, giving the guys plenty to talk about.

Later, Boomer and Craig discussed Phil Simms landing a seat next to the Blonde Bomber after all, a memorable showdown on the hardwood between James Harden and Russell Westbrook, a potential Conor-McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight and the possible payday for each, the Islanders perhaps getting a new place to play, and much, much more.

Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

