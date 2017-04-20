Calls To Renegotiate Rates Following Complaints Over High Priced Parking At Nassau Coliseum

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an outcry of complaints over the $40 parking fee at the newly-renovated Nassau Coliseum, with some calling on the Nassau County executive to renegotiate parking rates with the operator.

Two county lawmakers fired off a letter to Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano this week, insisting something be done after complaints about the parking fee to see Billy Joel two weeks ago at the inaugural concert.

“Outrageous,” said concert attendee Dale Pomeranz. “I remember paying $10, but $40? It really limits people who can go enjoy a show, which in and of itself is expensive.”

Two days after the concert, Mangano told CBS2 he had sent a letter to the operator, Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment, saying he, “contacted the operator to express the frustration of residents over the exorbitant cost of parking.”

The head of Brooklyn Sports says the $40 charge is for special events. For those events, about 2,000 of the 5,800 spaces remain priced at $20 or less, but those passes sell quickly online.

“To double the rate is deplorable,” said Nassau County legislator Arnie Drucker, D-Plainview. “The lease clearly states the rates for parking should be tied to market rates. Going from $20 to $40 is not market rate. ”

The operators are defending their rates as competitive, but concert goers disagree.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said one man.

The county gets nearly 13 percent of the new parking fees.