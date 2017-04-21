Boomer & Carton: Advantage Blueshirts, A Messy Night At Citi Field, And Some NFL Schedule Evaluation

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig closed the work week with a full docket of sports goodness.
The Rangers got it done up in Montreal on Thursday night, taking a 3-2 advantage in their opening-round playoff series against the Canadiens with a 3-2 overtime win.
The Mets, however, struggled against the Phillies at Citi Field, even with the mighty Noah Syndergaard on the mound.
The guys then got into the 2017 NFL schedule, which was released Thursday night. They took a look at what’s on tap for both the Giants and Jets.
You know the drill. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.