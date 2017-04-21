Power Issues Disrupt Subway Service | Amtrak Signal Problem Delays NJ TRANSIT Trains | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Advantage Blueshirts, A Messy Night At Citi Field, And Some NFL Schedule Evaluation

April 21, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Boomer and Craig closed the work week with a full docket of sports goodness.

The Rangers got it done up in Montreal on Thursday night, taking a 3-2 advantage in their opening-round playoff series against the Canadiens with a 3-2 overtime win.

The Mets, however, struggled against the Phillies at Citi Field, even with the mighty Noah Syndergaard on the mound.

The guys then got into the 2017 NFL schedule, which was released Thursday night. They took a look at what’s on tap for both the Giants and Jets.

You know the drill. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia