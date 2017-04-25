Wake To Be Held For FDNY Firefighter William Tolley

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wake will be held Tuesday and Wednesday for FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who died in the line of duty last week in Queens.

Tolley’s wake will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home on Hicksville Road in Bethpage.

His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours on Central Avenue in Bethpage.

Tolley, a member of Ladder 135 Engine 286, was killed while responding to a fire at a single unit apartment on Putnam Avenue last week.

The 14-year-old veteran fell to his death when something went wrong as he was standing on the roof of the five-story building.

His wife, Marie Tolley, spoke out publicly for the first time Monday when the Stephen Siller Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation announced it will pay off the mortgage on the family’s home.

Tolley’s 8-year-old daughter Isabella wore her father’s FDNY badge as her mother fought back tears.

“We just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Marie Tolley said. “To the firefighters here who worked with Billy and everyone in the fire department that’s been with us every second.”

Tolley’s parents, brother, and sister sat in the front row as FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro promised that they too would always be a part of the fire department’s family.

“We will never say farewell to family, who will always be members of the fire department family,” he said.

The fire commissioner said they are still investigating what caused Tolley to fall.