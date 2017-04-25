Search Continues For Suspect In Lower Manhattan Shooting That Left 2 Hurt

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a suspect after police said two people were shot following an argument between ticket sellers in Lower Manhattan.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday near Battery Park. Investigators say two men hawking Statue of Liberty tour tickets were arguing over sales when one of the men pulled out a gun.

“I just heard two very loud noises, and I said, ‘that must be gunshots,” witness Susan Holmgren said. “It’s usually very quiet.”

Bullets struck two people. One was believed to be an intended target, a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police said he was a passenger later stopped by officers in a speeding car traveling over the Brooklyn Bridge.

The other victim was an innocent bystander. A 32-year-old woman who works nearby was shot in the knee.

“She was coming from her lunch break and she got hurt,” the victim’s co-worker, Felix Okema said. “Somebody were fighting and she just got hurt.”

Police rushed through the busy area filled with tourists and business people to find the suspected shooter.

“They were running through the subway and police jump over the turnstile,” said witness Vivian Lee. “They must be chasing somebody.”

But whoever police were running after was able to get away.

Police are interviewing the man believed to be the intended target and collected witness statements along with surveillance video.

So far, no arrests have been made. The gun was never recovered.