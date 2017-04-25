Judge Blocks Order Cutting Off Funding To Sanctuary Cities

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSNewYork/AP) — A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked an order by the Trump administration that would cut off funding to cities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the temporary ruling Tuesday in a lawsuit over the executive order targeting so-called sanctuary cities. The decision will stay in place while the lawsuit moves through court.

President Donald Trump’s administration and two California governments that sued over the order disagreed about its scope.

San Francisco and Santa Clara County argued that it threatened billions of dollars in federal funding.

But an attorney for the Justice Department, Chad Readler, said at a recent court hearing that it applied to a limited set of grants.

Readler said less than $1 million was at stake nationally and possibly no San Francisco funding.

Last week, the Trump administration announced its plans to crack down on the so-called sanctuary cities – of which New York is one.

The Justice Department announced it would force the nine communities to prove they are complying with an immigration law by June 30 to continue receiving coveted law enforcement grant money.

It is an extension of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ repeated threats to crack down on sanctuary communities by denying or stripping them of grant money.

The DOJ ordered officials in the nine cities to provide proof from an attorney that they are following the law.

In a news release last week, the Department of Justice said many of the jurisdictions are “crumbling under the weight of illegal immigration and violent crime.”

“New York City continues to see gang murder after gang murder, the predictable consequence of the city’s ‘soft on crime’ stance,” the release said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Press Secretary Eric Phillips tweeted in the wake of the order, “Yeah, in fact, the NYPD is so soft on crime it has figured out how to prevent it better than anyone else in the nation.”

De Blasio and police Commissioner James O’Neill also both personally slammed the DOJ’s remarks.

