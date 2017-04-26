Trump Tax Reform Plan Cuts Top Rate From 39.6 To 35 Percent

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump wants to simplify the personal tax code by cutting rates and eliminating deductions used by more affluent Americans.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said the plan would cut the top income tax rate from 39.6 percent to 35 percent. It also would reduce the number of personal income tax brackets to three from seven. The new tax rates would be 10 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent.

The plan would double the standard deduction for married couples to $24,000, while keeping deductions for charitable giving and mortgage interest payments. The plan would trim other deductions used by high-income Americans, including state and local tax payments.

It would also repeal the estate tax, the catch-all alternative minimum tax and the 3.8 percent tax on investment income from President Barack Obama’s health care law.

“Tax reform is long overdue, we are going to cut taxes for businesses to make them competitive and we’re going to cut taxes for the American people especially low and middle income families,” Cohn said. “The president is going to seize this opportunity by leading the most significant tax reform legislation since 1986 and one of the biggest tax cuts in American history.”

At a discussion earlier Wednesday at the Newseum, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin called the plan the “biggest tax cut and largest tax reform in the history of our country.”

“It’s trillions of dollars of revenues, it’s tons of jobs. It’s about creating economic growth and jobs,” he said. “This is going to be for small businesses that drive the economy and they will have benefit of this.”

Meanwhile, Republicans are defending Trump’s first 100 days as “productive” on many fronts.

Speaker Paul Ryan made the case that reform of government regulations has been a major success of the president’s first 100 days.

“We are providing relief for energy jobs, for small businesses, for retirees,” he said. “It’s been estimated that the steps we have taken with this administration will save families and businesses $67 billion.”

Also Wednesday, there will be an unusual gathering of all 100 United States senators at the White House for a briefing on tensions with North Korea.

“I am hoping to hear a clearer strategy about where we are going,” said Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons.

“I think it will be very irresponsible for any president to allow the missile program to mature to the point that it could hit America,” said South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. “And I don’t believe Donald Trump is going to let that happen.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is heading to New York and the United Nations, looking for help from China and Russia to contain North Korea.

A new CBS News poll shows only 27 percent of Americans think North Korea is a threat requiring immediate military action.

The same poll shows Trump with a 41 percent job approval rating, with 41 percent of Americans saying they are “excited or optimistic” about what the president is doing. Fifty-seven percent say they are “concerned or scared.”

