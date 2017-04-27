LISTEN: Girardi Says He’s Thrilled With What He’s Seeing From Yankees

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The Yankees will play their 20th game of the season in Boston on Thursday night. And manager Joe Girardi says he’s thrilled with what he’s seen so far.

The Bombers are 12-7 and in second place in the American League East, 1½ games behind the Orioles.

Not bad for a young team that was expected to go through their share of growing pains this year.

“When I look at it, we haven’t had Didi (Gregorius) for the first month, we haven’t had (Gary) Sanchez for a substantial period of time — two guys that we were counting on for our offense,” Girardi told WFAN’s Mike Francesa. “And our offense has been pretty good.



“I think I’m most pleased with our pitching, though. We were worried about our starters after the first time through, and they’ve just kind of answered the call, and they’ve pitched very well. And if you’re going to get good starting pitching, you’re going to win a lot of games.”

But the star of the season so far has been power-hitting rookie Aaron Judge, who is batting .281 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs.

“He’s done everything — defensively, he’s run the bases well. I mean, there’s just so many things that this kid can do,” Girardi said. “And we’ve talked about, if he gets the barrel of the bat to the ball, good things are going to happen, and that is exactly what has happened.”

To listen to the full interview with Girardi, click on the audio player above.