Lawmakers To Grill Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT Heads On Recent Rail Mishaps

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The heads of Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT are slated to face New Jersey lawmakers who want answers about recent rail problems at Penn Station that have created chaos for commuters.

A joint committee in Trenton on Friday will hear from Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman and NJ TRANSIT Executive Director Steve Santoro.

Moorman announced Thursday Amtrak would perform extensive repair work at the station this summer to upgrade aging equipment and said that would create more delays, but didn’t give specifics.

Hundreds of thousands of commuters have endured delays lately due to two derailments and train breakdowns in the tunnels leading into Penn Station.

“They should be rolling back prices because we’re sitting here waiting for you guys to finish something that should have been done years ago,” said commuter Michael Lopez.

Amtrak says more details about how the repair work will impact commuters will be released in the coming days after consultation with the Long Island Rail Road and NJ TRANSIT.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has threatened to withhold the state’s required payments to Amtrak over the recent infrastructure failures.

