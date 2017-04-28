Francesa: NFL Draft Spectacle Felt More Like Wrestling

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The first round of the NFL Draft was “a three-ring circus,” Mike Francesa said Friday.

At the start of his show, the WFAN host blasted the event in Philadelphia, calling it an out-of-control spectacle.

“What is it worth when the No. 1 guy (Myles Garrett) isn’t even there?” he asked. “Why are you going to have first-round guys there when the guy who everyone knew for three months was going to be the No. 1 pick isn’t even there?

“Who decided that we were using props as these guys come forward?” Francesa continued. “Nice story with your grandmother with the kid from UCLA who went to the Falcons (Takkarist McKinley), but was he kidding? With his cursing, with his tirade? Was he serious last night? I thought I was watching wrestling.



“Then you’ve got the guy (Garett Bolles) with his baby, holding up his baby like it’s ‘The Lion King.’ I mean, what are we doing? They’ve lost control of this event.”

Francesa said he was also frustrated by the constant analysis about prospects’ off-the-field issues — failed drug tests, domestic violence, a rape allegation.

“Imagine that you got to the point now where guys have to pass lie-detector tests before they get drafted,” Francesa said. “The corner who went to the Raiders (Gareon Conley) passed lie-detector tests on the accuser’s stand that he was guilty of rape.”

Francesa praised the Jets’ pick of LSU safety Jamal Adams at sixth overall.

“You can’t knock the Jets,” he said. “They got a wonderful player — top-of-the-draft player, wonderful guy. If the Jets tell you they had him 1 on their board, they might not even be lying. The guy is a can’t-miss defensive back, leader, the whole deal.”

As for the Giants at No. 23, Francesa wondered if Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram was more of a consolation prize.

“You wonder about a couple of things with the Giants: A, did they think about going up and getting (Alabama tight end O.J.) Howard? He was close enough — so much craziness had gone on. He slipped all the way to 19. So he was in the ballpark,” he said. “No. 2, would they have taken the Utah tackle (Bolles) had he been available? He went off the board, too (20th to the Broncos).

“Let’s be honest, you can call him (Engram) a tight end. Talented kid, but he is not a tight end. He is a tight end only in name. Never lined up at the tight end position. Never lined up in what you would call classic tight end position. He’s a big receiver is what he is. … He’s not a blocker.”

