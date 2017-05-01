Fox News Co-President Bill Shine Resigns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim. The network said Monday that Bill Shine, the network’s co-president and a longtime lieutenant of ousted Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, is out.

Shine’s departure follows the firing of top personality Bill O’Reilly and Ailes, both amid charges that they had harassed women. Shine was not accused of harassment, but there were questions about what he knew about the network’s workplace atmosphere for the years problems were going on.

His co-president, Jack Abernethy, will remain. Fox said Monday that it was also promoted two other executives, Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace.

Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, said Wallace and Scott have “played a large part in assembling the deepest bench of talented broadcasters and journalists.”

Murdoch said of Shine “His contribution to our channel and our country will resonate for many years.”

“The 21st Century Fox Board of Directors is finally doing its job. It’s one thing to oust serial sexual harassers after they’re publicly exposed but it’s another to actually hold the leaders that let it happen on their watch accountable,” said Sonia Ossorio, President of the National Organization for Women – New York. “Bill Shine’s ouster is long overdue. We expect Fox to take a long hard look at the culture they’ve created and make real change. They may be called 21st Century Fox but they operate like it’s the 1960s.”

