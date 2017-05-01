‘It’s A Very Serious Time:’ Tensions With North Korea Rise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump marks his 100 days in office with a new deal on government spending but it comes as tensions escalate in North Korea, which warns it will carry out a nuclear test “at any time and at any location.”

A Japanese warship left port Monday morning for the Korean peninsula amid heightened tensions with North Korea. The Japanese destroyer will escort a U.S. supply ship in the Western Pacific.

The move comes after North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un tested another ballistic missile on Friday.

“If he does a nuclear test I will not be happy,” Trump told John Dickerson on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

The Trump administration formally offered Kim Jong-un the chance to negotiate an end to the standoff and the president indicated he’d be willing to put aside U.S. trade disputes to get China to exert pressure on North Korea.

“Trade is very important but massive warfare with millions, potentially millions of people being killed? That, as we would say, trumps trade,” Trump said.

Vice President Mike Pence, during a special live broadcast of “CBS This Morning” from inside the White House on Monday, said North Korea represents the most serious security threat in the world.

“It’s a very serious time in the region and it’s a very serious threat to the peace and stability of our allies,” said Pence, who recently visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone. “They need to abandon their nuclear program, abandon their ballistic missile program, they need to stand down in a very real sense to have the right to engage the world community on the way forward.”

Pence also said it appears China may be reconsidering its relationship with North Korea.

“We have word of China turning back coal shipments from North Korea. We have word of them beginning to reduce the amount of commercial travel that exists between North Korea,” Pence said.

In the meantime, Trump is marking 100 days in office with a new ad that was released Monday morning.

“America is winning and President Trump is making America great again,” the ad says.

The milestone comes as a new $1 trillion spending bill that will fund the government through Sept. 30.

Pence applauded the deal.

“It’ll avert a government shutdown, but more important than that, there’s going to be significant increases in military spending,” Pence said.

The bill includes $1.5 billion for more border security but the money can’t be used for a border wall.

The legislation does not cut funding for Planned Parenthood and the Environmental Protection Agency will keep 99 percent of its funding. Military spending increases $14.8 billion.

The next move is likely a revised healthcare bill.

Also part of the budget deal agreed to Sunday night money will not be taken away from so-called “sanctuary cities” like New York.

The spending plan is up for a vote on Wednesday.