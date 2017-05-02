Changes Coming To Nassau Coliseum’s Pricey Parking

SOON: Authorities Discuss Arrest In Long Island Knifepoint Robberies | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

May 2, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Nassau Coliseum

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nassau Coliseum has announced changes to its pricey parking rate policy.

After the venue’s inaugural concert with Billy Joel, County Executive Ed Mangano received countless complaints over the $40 special events parking fee.

Now, the Coliseum has announced unlimited prepaid parking for $20. Previously there were only a limited number of spots available at that rate.

Parking will still cost $40 for people without prepaid passes, which can be purchased online at nycblive.com/parking.

