Trump Pushes Budget Plan, But Says U.S. Government ‘Needs A Good Shutdown’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump had a lengthy phone call Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The world leaders agreed to work together on the diplomatic threat of North Korea, and the Kremlin says they hope to meet again in Germany around the G20 Summit in July, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

The call took place as the president also pushed his budget plan.

“This bill is a clear win for the American people,” Trump said.

The budget bill would avoid a government shutdown following likely congressional approval later this week.

However, earlier Tuesday, the president tweeted “either elect more Republican senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 percent. Our country needs a good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess!”

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

Trump’s budget director tried to explain the tweet.

“If you wanted to imagine what a good shutdown was, it would be one that fixes this town, one that drives the message back home to people that it really was as broken as they thought that it was when they voted for Donald Trump,” Mick Mulvane said. “And they would trust him that that’s what is necessary to do, to fix Washington, D.C.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has sent top White House officials to Capitol Hill to convince lawmakers to find common ground on health care, Brennan reported. It’s not clear if they have the votes for that bill.

Also Tuesday, Hillary Clinton was at an event in New York, speaking out about – among other things – her presidential election loss.

“I take absolute responsibility. I was the candidate,” she said.

Clinton may take responsibility but also doled out the blame, pointing the finger at Russia and the FBI director.

“I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off,” she said. “If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president.”

Clinton was also asked why she lost the majority of the white female vote and if misogyny or prejudice against women played a role.

“Well, the book’s coming out in the fall, but just to give you a tiny little preview, yes. I do think it played a role,” she said.

She also mentioned a few times that she did win the popular vote.