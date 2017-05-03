CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Despite Terror Concerns, Trump Confident He Can Broker Peace Between Israelis, Palestinians

May 3, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: Andrea Grymes, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Jerusalem, Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine, West Bank, White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSNewYork) — There was talk Wednesday, of a new opportunity for peace in the Middle East. It’s the result of a meeting at the White House between President Trump and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, Abbas lauded Trump’s ‘courageous stewardship’ and his negotiating skills, saying peace is achievable.

“I think there is a very, very good chance, and I think you feel the same way,” Trump said.

It brought an air of optimism to the White House.

President Trump promised he might be able to do what eluded his predecessors for decades — brokering peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

“Mr. President, you have the determination to be successful,” Abbas said.

It will take a lot of negotiating from here.

Abbas called for a two-state solution based on 1967 borders with the Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem.

“It’s about time for Israel to stop occupying our land,” he said.

Those parameters will likely not sit well with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who visited the White House back in February.

“We must retain security control west of the Jordan River,” he said at the time.

At that meeting President Trump asked Netanyahu to hold off on building new settlements.

Israel had been rapidly expanding construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem — something many see as a hinderance to peace.

During lunch with Abbas, Trump raised concerns about Palestinian payments to terrorists and their family members.

“There can be no lasting peace unless the Palestinian leaders speak in a unified voice against incitements to violence and hate,” he said.

The president has said he’s open to whatever deal the Israelis and Palestinians broker whether or not it involves a two-state solution.

He said he would like to be the mediator.

“Over my lifetime, I’ve heard the toughest deal to make is peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Let’s see if we can prove them wrong,” Trump said,.

Abbas said a peace deal would help fight terrorism, including ISIS.

