Conn. Authorities: Male Model Should Be Extradited From Calif. To Face Bank Robbery Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have requested extradition of a male model who they said was arrested in California in connection with three robberies in Connecticut.

California resident David Byers, 34, was arrested early Wednesday in San Diego.

Byers is a male model and fitness fanatic who is typically photographed shirtless to show off his sculpted muscles and colorful tattoos, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

But police say he is the suspect who held up the same Chase bank in Riverside two days in a row last week. He is also suspected of robbing a gas station in Cos Cob, according to police.

Authorities nearly had Byers on Friday when police said he led them on a high speed chase on I-95, ditched the vehicle and then ran across three lanes of traffic, Adams reported.

Chase Bank and Citgo station suspect has been arrested in CA. FBI apprehended the suspect based only on GPD warrants. Great detective work! pic.twitter.com/1QtME3ZLM8 — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) May 3, 2017

He allegedly stole a Range Rover in Port Chester and eluded police again in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

“Leads developed by investigators, with the assistance of the FBI, indicated that Byers had fled to the San Diego, California area,” Greenwich Police Lt. David Nemecek said. “An FBI and sheriff’s task force conducted surveillance of Byers and arrested him without incident.”

An arrest warrant had been issued for Byers in Connecticut charging him with first- and third-degree robbery, second- and sixth-degree larceny and reckless endangerment.