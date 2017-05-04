Conn. Authorities: Male Model Should Be Extradited From Calif. To Face Bank Robbery Charges

May 4, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: David Byers, Greenwich, San Diego, San Diego Sea World, Sean Adams

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have requested extradition of a male model who they said was arrested in California in connection with three robberies in Connecticut.

California resident David Byers, 34, was arrested early Wednesday in San Diego.

Byers is a male model and fitness fanatic who is typically photographed shirtless to show off his sculpted muscles and colorful tattoos, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

It's David's day today

A post shared by Michael Stokes (@stokes_photo) on

But police say he is the suspect who held up the same Chase bank in Riverside two days in a row last week. He is also suspected of robbing a gas station in Cos Cob, according to police.

Authorities nearly had Byers on Friday when police said he led them on a high speed chase on I-95, ditched the vehicle and then ran across three lanes of traffic, Adams reported.

He allegedly stole a Range Rover in Port Chester and eluded police again in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

“Leads developed by investigators, with the assistance of the FBI, indicated that Byers had fled to the San Diego, California area,” Greenwich Police Lt. David Nemecek said. “An FBI and sheriff’s task force conducted surveillance of Byers and arrested him without incident.”

An arrest warrant had been issued for Byers in Connecticut charging him with first- and third-degree robbery, second- and sixth-degree larceny and reckless endangerment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch