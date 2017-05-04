House Set To Vote On Revised Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The House is expected to vote Thursday on a revised GOP health care bill.
Moderate Republicans met with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday to discuss the bill. The new plan includes an extra $8 billion to help people with pre-existing conditions if Obamacare is repealed.
Democrats continue to oppose the effort, with House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi calling the measure a “moral monstrosity.”
But Republicans say this latest version can succeed.
“What this amendment would do is provide additional funds directly into high-risk pools to be spent for people that might otherwise lose their coverage,” Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., said.
Hard-liners in the House, though, could resist any additional spending and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., says a repeal is still a tough sell in the Senate.
“Forget about repeal and work with us on improving ACA,” he said. “We’re willing to do that but the other side is so locked into repeal, that they’re tying themselves in a knot.”
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he is confident that Republicans have enough votes for the bill to pass.