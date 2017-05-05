Trump Says Staying In New Jersey Helps New York, ‘Saves Country Money’

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s working out of his New Jersey golf club this weekend to avoid causing a disruption in New York and to save taxpayers.

“Rather than causing a big disruption in N.Y.C., I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money!” Trump tweeted after waking up for the first time as president at his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster.

The town of rolling hills and horse farms is about 40 miles west of New York. With a population of about 9,000 people, Bedminster has a police force of 16, including the chief.

“He has a big country club out here, so he’s going to be visiting. We’re are going to have to put up with it,” said Karen Newhouse of Far Hills.

A weekend trip by President-elect Trump in November cost nearly $4,000 in police overtime and the town has estimated it could spend $12,000 per day now that he’s president to cover police overtime and emergency services.

Congress this week approved a federal spending bill that would allocate millions of dollars to reimburse expenses at Trump Tower in New York City and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

New York has spent close to $30 million, and Palm Beach County has spent almost $5 million.

Earlier this week, Bedminster Mayor Steve Parker estimated that each visit from the president would cost the town $42,000 — 1.5 percent of the township budget.

“Not our police budget, not our overtime budget, but our entire budget,” Parker said.

The township can apply for reimbursement from a $20 million fund covering the period between the election and the inauguration, and from $41 million earmarked for presidential security costs incurred between Jan. 20 and Oct. 1.

That money would only cover expenses through Oct. 1, though, leading a New Jersey Republican running for governor to consider proposing a special tax on the golf club.

Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli told NJ.com a special tax district is one option, but he hasn’t introduced a bill.

