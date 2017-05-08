NY Lawmakers Take Aim At Gang Violence With New Penalties, Prevention Programs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Lawmakers in Albany are looking to pass a series of measures aimed at ending gang violence here.
The new measures include seven new felonies and longer sentences for gang activity and recruitment of members. They also provide for gang prevention programs in schools.
For the first time, New York’s penal code also would define what constitutes a criminal street gang: Two or more people identified by a common name, sign, dress, symbols, tattoos or other markings, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
The legislation comes as law enforcement agencies struggle with a burgeoning MS-13 gang violence problem on Long Island, which has drawn the attention of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, among others.
Just last week, three alleged members of MS-13 were arrested and charged with attempted murder following a machete attack.
MS-13 gang violence has been linked to 11 killings in Central Islip and Brentwood in the last six months.