Attorney General Sessions To Visit Long Island To Discuss MS-13 Street Gang

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Suffolk County Friday to discuss the violent MS-13 street gang with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

MS-13 has been blamed for a trail of 11 corpses of mostly young people discovered in woods and vacant lots in Brentwood and neighboring Central Islip since the start of the school year.

“This is a long-term war,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said. “Make no mistake about it — it’s a war.”

On April 12 in a Central Islip park, police found the bodies of four brutally beaten young men — Jorge Tigre, Justin Llivicura, Jefferson Villalobos and Michael Lopez Banegas.

And last September, two 16-year-old Brentwood girls, Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, were found killed in the same fashion.

The bloodshed has gotten the attention of President Donald Trump, who says the killings are the result of lax immigration policies that let too many criminal “scum” slip through.

Sessions is set to give a speech Friday not far from the park where the bodies of the four young men were found. The attorney general also recently criticized New York City for being “soft” on undocumented immigrants, pushing tougher enforcement.

“We will secure our border, expand immigration enforcement and choke off supply lines,” he said earlier this month. “If you are a gang member, we will find you, we will devastate your networks, we will starve your revenue sources, deplete your ranks and seize your profits.”

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a task force of 25 state troopers, who will flood the area.

“This concerted law enforcement effort now, combining federal, state, and local resources, we believe is going to make a marked difference and as I say, we will not rest until MS-13 is put out of business because we have zero tolerance in this state for the thuggery that MS-13 has made their calling card,” Cuomo said.

The street gang, also called Mara Salvatrucha, was founded in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s by immigrants fleeing El Salvador’s civil war.

