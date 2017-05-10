NJ TRANSIT, LIRR Service Snarled Due To Signal Problems At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In what’s becoming an all too familiar occurrence, commuters at Penn Station are dealing with significant delays and cancellations at the height of the evening rush Wednesday.

The Long Island Rail Road is reporting service disruptions both in to and out of New York Penn Station due to signal problems in one of the East River Tunnels.

Westbound service is completely suspended from Jamaica Station to Penn Station, while eastbound service is limited along the the Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington, and Ronkonkoma Lines, according to the LIRR.

Check: LIRR

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is advising customers travelling to Hempstead, Long Beach, Far Rockaway, and West Hempstead to take the subway to Atlantic Terminal for LIRR service.

Additionally, MTA police have restricted access to Penn Station due to excessive crowding conditions.

Check: NJ TRANSIT

Adding insult to injury, NJ TRANSIT is reporting trains in to and out of Penn Station can expect delays of up to 60 minutes due to an Amtrak switch problem.

Frustrated commuters tweeted pictures of the growing number of passengers gathered in LIRR waiting areas.

No one allowed in @LIRR area at Penn Station at any entrance, should hear all of the commuters pic.twitter.com/jppOQiusdz — 👩🏻‍🎤 👩🏼‍⚕️ 👊🏻 (@ChelseaRAR) May 10, 2017

This is the third time this week the LIRR has dealt with service disruptions. The Monday and Tuesday evening rushes were also snarled due to signal problems.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.