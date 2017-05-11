Authorities To CBS2: Man Wanted For Brutal Beating, Sex Assault Of German Tourist In Custody

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man wanted for questioning in connection the brutal beating and sexual assault of a German tourist in Harlem last week and two other robberies is in custody, authorities tell CBS2.

Keon Robinson, 28, was taken into custody Thursday morning in Schenectady, authorities said.

Recently released from jail, Robinson is a Level 3 sex offender – the highest level there is.

The NYPD has linked him to three recent crimes.

In the first incident on April 24, police said he attacked a 35-year-old woman in front of 130 Bradhurst Ave., between 148th and 149th streets. In that incident, they say he walked up to a woman and said: “This can be easy. I have a gun. Just give me your bag.”

The woman screamed, and he punched her repeatedly before running off with her purse, according to police. He was captured on surveillance video at a Home Depot in the Bronx the next day using the woman’s credit card.

Police also linked him to another robbery on Thursday, April 27 on 139th Street. In that incident, he again told his victim he wouldn’t hurt him if he simply gave up his money. He got away with $40, police said.

Last Thursday, police say he attacked a German tourist as she walked to her Airbnb just before 3 a.m. on West 149 Street. Graphic surveillance video shows the 31-year-old woman struggling with a man for her purse as he repeatedly punches her, police said.

“He comes up to her, puts her in kind of like a headlock, and says ‘Give me your bag, I have a gun,’” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce. “He then proceeds to punch her several times, puts her on the ground, and then sexually assaults her on the ground.”

Police also said at some point during the attack, he injured his hand and left a blood trail. And since Robinson is a sex offender, his DNA is on file.

Robinson spent seven years behind bars after pleading guilty nine years ago in a robbery and sex assault case, 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported. Robinson got out of jail in July of 2014, and got sent back to jail in 2016 for six months for violating his parole. He was released in January of this year, Boyce said.