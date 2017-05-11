NYC Campaign Finance Board Unveils New ‘I Voted’ Sticker Design

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The votes are in.
The New York City Campaign Finance Board has unveiled the winner of its “I Voted” sticker design competition.
The winning sticker was designed by Bronxville residents Marie Dagata and Scott Heinz.
The look was inspired by the subway map.
“All the people of the boroughs meet together, pass each other, need each other in the subway and the voting booth,” the winners said.
The winning design was one of 10 finalists selected from more than 700 submissions.
Nearly 10,000 votes were cast online over a two-week period.
The sticker will debut at polling places during the primary elections on Sept. 12.
The current “I Voted” sticker featuring the Statue of Liberty design debuted four years ago.