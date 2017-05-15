Boomer & Carton: All Jeter, All The Time; Mets Stink And So Does Harvey

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
It was a Monday morning radio program to be proud of, as Boomer & Craig paid tribute to Derek Jeter after the Yankees retired his number 2 forever on Sunday night.
On the field, the Bombers split a doubleheader and lost three of four to the Astros overall. As for the Mets, they continue to struggle mightily and Matt Harvey showed his true colors Friday night in Milwaukee.
On the hardwood, the Warriors erased a 25-point deficit and beat the Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals.
