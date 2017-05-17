911 Calls Capture Shock In Carlstadt Plane Crash

CARLSTADT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Frantic 911 calls were released Wednesday, two days after a plane went down in fiery crash in New Jersey.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, the calls captured the disbelief when the airplane crashed in Carlstadt, New Jersey Monday afternoon.

911: “Emergency.”

Caller: “A plane just crashed.”

911: “A plane?”

Caller: “A plane. I saw it going down, I saw a fireball. There’s all kinds of smoke.”

911: “What’s your emergency?”

Caller:: “I think there’s a plane crash.”

fThe private Learjet was attempting to land at Teterboro Airport when it crashed into a parking lot less than a quarter mile away around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A surveillance camera from a nearby business captured the dramatic impact – the abrupt explosion that sent black smoke billowing into the air. Both people onboard were killed.

The fiery crash also damaged three buildings and destroyed 13 cars. No one on the ground was injured.

On Wednesday, the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s office identified one of the deceased victims as co-pilot Jeffrey Alino.

Alino has family members in Union, New Jersey, where neighbors said they were stunned by the news.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said the victim’s neighbor, Barbara Conte. “I could not believe it.”

Conte said she often spoke to Alino before he would leave town for trips.

“He’d say, “I’m flying out tomorrow, see you when I get back,’” Conte said, “(I’d say), ‘Have a good flight, Jeff.’”

Conte said Alino’s passion for the skies and friendly demeanor will be missed.

“He was the kindest guy, sweet guy; always had a kind word; always had a kind word,” she said, “and to think that this was his dream to be a pilot, and to think that he died living his dream, which to me is pretty sad.”

The jet had flown from Teterboro to Bedford, Massachusetts, early Monday morning. It then flew to Philadelphia later Monday morning before leaving for Teterboro in the afternoon.

Seconds before the crash, one of the two crew members on board communicated with air traffic control about turning the aircraft.

“Are you going to start that turn?” an air traffic controller says, according to a recording of the audio on Broadcastify.com.

“Yes sir, we’re doing that right now, 452 delta alpha,” the crew member responds.

“Tower, uh — appears a jet just crashed.”

The aircraft and engines will soon be moved to a secure location for further examination as the cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation, National Transportation Safety Board lead investigator Jim Sillman said Tuesday.

The NTSB said it hopes to release a preliminary report on the cause of the crash sometime next week.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner’s office was still working late Tuesday to identify positively the second victim in the crash.