Suspected ‘Coast To Coast Bandit’ Bank Robber Arrested By NYPD

May 17, 2017 10:40 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man who is believed to be the bank robber known as the “Coast to Coast Bandit.”

John Paul Waulters was apprehended by the FBI on Wednesday, according to the FBI. He is suspected in bank robberies in both New York and Los Angeles.

Most recently, the man allegedly tried to rob an Apple Bank on Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst on Monday afternoon.

Police said he told the teller, “This is a robbery,” then passed over a hand written note demanding money.

The teller told him she had no money, and refused to hand over any cash even after the man told her had a gun, police said.

The suspect left empty-handed and went to a nearby Chase Bank, where he handed a teller a note that read, “THIS IS A ROBBERY, NO JOKE, GIVE ME ALL YOUR MONEY,” police said.

He took off with cash and was later spotted at the Queens Center Mall, according to the NYPD.

The man had also been wanted in the robbery of a Chase Bank on 72nd Street and Lexington Avenue earlier this month, another robbery that took place in Los Angeles in April, and a pair that took place in Manhattan in March, according to the FBI.

