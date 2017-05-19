Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner To Plead Guilty To Sexting-Related Charges, CBS2 Confirms

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner is expected to plead guilty to charges related to a sexting investigation, CBS2 confirms.
Weiner is due in Manhattan federal court later Friday morning.
A 15-year-old girl claimed in a published report last year that Weiner sent her shirtless photos of himself and more graphic messages, even though she made it clear she is underage.
The report appeared in Britain’s Daily Mail and claimed that the two traded sexually charged messages for several months.
At the time, Weiner said: “I have repeatedly demonstrated terrible judgment about the people I have communicated with online and the things I have sent,” he said. “I am filled with regret and heartbroken for those I hurt. While I have provided the Daily Mail with information showing that I have likely been the subject of a hoax, I have no one to blame but me for putting myself in this position. I am sorry.”
