CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Times Square Hero: ‘I Just Did What Any Person Would Do’

May 19, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Kenya Bradix, Richard Rojas, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A quick-thinking bouncer is being called a hero after he helped catch the suspect in Thursday’s deadly Times Square crash.

Kenya Bradix, 47, works at Planet Hollywood in Times Square.

He immediately jumped into action when he saw suspect Richard Rojas trying to flee the scene of the crash that killed an 18-year-old woman and injured 22 others, CBS2’s Mary Calvi reported.

Times Square Crash: Photos | Videos

“I heard people screaming: ‘Get him! Get him!’ After I heard the screaming, I just did what any person would do,” Bradix said. “I have 25 years of experience in security, so it was a kneejerk reaction for me.”

Witnesses said Bradix knocked Rojas to the ground with one punch, and that’s when other bystanders and police moved in.

The bouncer said he was just doing what he thought was right.

“It was just one of those things where I didn’t want to just sit around and let things happen, let it go,” Bradix said. “I tried to do the right thing.”

Rojas, 26, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch