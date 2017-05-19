Times Square Hero: ‘I Just Did What Any Person Would Do’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A quick-thinking bouncer is being called a hero after he helped catch the suspect in Thursday’s deadly Times Square crash.
Kenya Bradix, 47, works at Planet Hollywood in Times Square.
He immediately jumped into action when he saw suspect Richard Rojas trying to flee the scene of the crash that killed an 18-year-old woman and injured 22 others, CBS2’s Mary Calvi reported.
“I heard people screaming: ‘Get him! Get him!’ After I heard the screaming, I just did what any person would do,” Bradix said. “I have 25 years of experience in security, so it was a kneejerk reaction for me.”
Witnesses said Bradix knocked Rojas to the ground with one punch, and that’s when other bystanders and police moved in.
The bouncer said he was just doing what he thought was right.
“It was just one of those things where I didn’t want to just sit around and let things happen, let it go,” Bradix said. “I tried to do the right thing.”
Rojas, 26, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.