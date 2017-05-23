Amtrak To Hire Outside Help For Summer Track Repairs At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amtrak plans to bring in an outside firm and more staff members to help with its summer track repairs at Penn Station.

President and CEO Wick Moorman said in a statement Tuesday the agency will work with HNTB Corporation, a national infrastructure solutions firm, to assist with “project management” and “technical services.”

“Amtrak is taking every step to ensure that we accomplish this work on schedule over the summer. Bringing in a leading design and engineering firm with project experience on the Northeast Corridor will help provide additional expertise to our in-house team and an independent view of our progress,” the statement read in part.

Moorman also said the agency will increase its workforce.

“It will be all hands on deck as we undertake these major renewal projects. We are going to do all we can to get this work done quickly and to minimize disruptions to passengers,” the statement continued.

The announcement comes after repeated calls from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for Amtrak to step aside and let a private operator take over Penn Station.

Both governors are expected to address the matter Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple derailments over the last several weeks, power failures, signal problems and other issues at Penn Station have pushed Amtrak to begin replacing aging tracks and other equipment at the station.