8-Year-Old Girl, 18-Year-Old College Student Among Manchester Attack Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 8-year-old girl and an 18-year-old college student were among the 22 people killed in an apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The first victim to be publicly identified in the Manchester attack is 18-year-old college student Georgina Callander who was said to be a huge fan of the pop singer.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos also died. Her school principal called her “a beautiful little girl.”

Meanwhile, many people are still searching for loved ones, CBS2’s Jonathan Vigliotti reported.

MANCHESTER CONCERT ATTACK: Photos | Latest | Videos

Charlotte Campbell is trying to find her 15-year-old daughter Olivia.

“I’ve tried all the hospitals and no one has got her on record of being there yet. I am waiting for a phone call back from the police,” Campbell said.

Olivia was last seen with her friend who was injured and taken to a hospital.

Officials say 59 victims were hospitalized, some reportedly paralyzed by shrapnel. Twelve children under the age of 16 were among those injured.

Karen Ford was inside Manchester Arena with her 13 year-old daughter when the bomb went off. She said her husband panicked when he couldn’t find them in the aftermath.

“For about 10 minutes, we were trying to look for each other, they thought we were dead,” Ford said.

It’s still unclear how many people are missing.