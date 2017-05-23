Security Remains Tight At High-Profile NYC Locations In Wake Of Manchester Blast

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NYPD says it has tightened security at high-profile locations “out of an abundance of caution” following the deadly explosion in Manchester, England.

Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said in a statement Tuesday that New Yorkers may see “heavy weapons teams,” explosive detection dogs and counterterrorism officers.

With long rifles, bulletproof vests and tactical helmets, specially trained NYPD officers, known as the Hercules team, were seen standing guard outside of Madison Square Garden and the British Consulate.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is also increasing security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems. Authorities also are conducting random bag checks at New York City transit locations.

The precautionary measures were put in place after at least 22 people were killed and dozens of others were injured late Monday in the blast at Manchester Arena.

In a statement, Cuomo called the explosion “an inexplicable and abhorrent assault on our universal values as human beings.”

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill wrote on Twitter on Monday night that police are closely monitoring the events in Manchester to “determine any possible implications” for the city.

Security expert Manny Gomez said local authorities will be studying what happened.

“I’m sure Commissioner O’Neil will be sending his specialized detectives to investigate from the scene in Manchester to learn what we can from it to prevent a similar attack in New York City,” Gomez said.

British investigators now know the explosion took place outside of the Manchester Arena ticket booth and outside the security perimeter in place to protect the crowds.

The bustling streets surrounding Madison Square Garden and heavy foot traffic into Penn Station pose an extra challenge.

“Just like we have vendors, etc. outside Madison Square Garden and other public arenas, I think we’re going to take another measure and an outside ring of security to counteract possibility of a copycat in here in New York City,” Gomez said.

The Department of Homeland Security says there is no credible threat to the U.S. at this time.

