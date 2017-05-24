While Giants Hold Practices, Odell Beckham Jr. Photographed Working Out With Johnny Manziel

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t at the Giants’ first OTA practices this week. So where was he? With bad boy Johnny Manziel, as it turns out.

No, they weren’t spotted clubbing, but instead were working out together in California. The two 2014 first-round draft picks were running passing drills, TMZ reported. Kickasso, Beckham’s custom cleat artist, posted a photo Tuesday on Instagram of Beckham and Manziel together, but deleted it by early Wednesday afternoon.

While it’s obvious Beckham has been working out and appears from the photo to be in great shape, the incident raises questions about why he’d prefer to prepare for the upcoming season away from his teammates.

NFL organized training activities are voluntary, but they are generally well-attended. Coaches strongly prefer players to be there as they begin to install the offensive and defensive playbooks for the upcoming season. Participation is also viewed as a gauge of how hard players and teams are working during the offseason.

Beckham is expected to arrive at the Giants facility in time for Thursday’s practice, where he’s sure to face questions about his whereabouts this week.

The three-time Pro Bowler has not been a regular participant at the Giants’ offseason program. Beckham also did not attend an informal workout with Eli Manning and other receivers at Duke University in April because he reportedly had oral surgery.

In January, Giants general manager Jerry Reese said it was time for Beckham to grow up.

“I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things that he does,” Reese said. “Everybody knows he’s a gifted player, but there’s some things that he’s done that he needs to look at himself in the mirror and be honest with himself about some of the things that he’s done.

On April 24, right around when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option, Beckham vowed to work “harder than I ever have.”

Manziel, meanwhile, is trying to work his way back into the league after a number of off-the-field incidents.