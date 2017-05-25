Tight Security For MSG Billy Joel Concert In Wake Of Manchester Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Security was stepped up Thursday for a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden, in the wake of the deadly bombing at a concert in Manchester, England earlier this week.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, officials have emphasized that there is no specific credible threat at the Garden. But the NYPD is taking extra and noticeable precautions.

The heavily-armed Strategic Response Group was out front, as well as vapor wake and explosive detection K-9 units. There was also a not-so-visible presence that includes plainclothes units.

Routine detectors for radiological and chemical weapons are also on hand.

NYPD officials have been in contact with law enforcement in Manchester to tailor a specific plan based on lessons learned overseas. Meanwhile, thoughts of Manchester are not far from some concertgoers’ minds.

“The thought crossed my mind, but I figure it’s New York City — they’re used to this type of performance, and they should be well-prepared for it in any event,” said Anita Campbell of Stewartsville, New Jersey.

Security was also stepped up earlier this week at Yankee Stadium and other venues.

The NYPD is working with New York State Police, the National Guard, Amtrak police, and Metropolitan Transportation Authority police because they say the layout of Madison Square Garden and Penn Station are very similar to the setup at Manchester Arena.

Madison Square Garden tweeted out information for concertogers Tuesday night, asking them to:

• Minimize the number of bags brought;

• Plan ahead and allow yourself enough time to pass through security;

• Use Eighth Avenue entrances on 31st and 33rd streets.

Joining us for @BillyJoel tonight? Please see below for info: pic.twitter.com/9uzUC78UkI — MSG (@TheGarden) May 25, 2017

Billy Joel also tweeted out asking fans to show up early. Doors were set to open at 7 p.m.

Due to increased security for tonight’s show at @TheGarden, please arrive early. Doors open at 7 p.m. EDT. pic.twitter.com/zIfrspmCYY — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) May 25, 2017

Fans of the Piano Man said they never had any hesitation about attending the concert Thursday night. Howard Klein of Cherry Hill, New Jersey said it marked his 86th Joel concert.

When asked if he had any hesitation about attending given the Monday night terror attack that left 22 people dead at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, Klein said: “None whatsoever, because I always find security here is excellent. The metal detectors and look at your bag last time they even checked my keychain.”

“Wouldn’t be here if I felt it was going to be a problem,” another fan said.

“I don’t let anything stop me from coming to any show — especially Billy Joel,” added Sandi Lippel of Cherry Hill.

The NYPD is expanding its footprint beyond checkpoints in light of what happened in Manchester. The show was set to start at 8 p.m.