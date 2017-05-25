Police Make 2 More Arrests In Connection With Manchester Concert Attack Investigation

LONDON (CBSNewYork) — Police in Manchester say two more arrests have been made in connection with the investigation into the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert as British authorities threaten to not share any more information with the U.S. after leaks to the media.

Law enforcement officials carried out raids Thursday morning as they continue to search for others who may have helped suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi plan the attack.

Manchester police said on Twitter that Thursday’s arrests bring the total number of men in custody in the U.K. to eight. They said a woman who was arrested Wednesday has since been released without charges.

Further update pic.twitter.com/t2F5cxyJXv — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017

“I think it’s very clear that this is a network that we are investigating and as I’ve said, it continues at pace,” Chief Ian Hopkins said Wednesday.

Also in custody is Abedi’s father, who was detained in Libya, and two of Abedi’s brothers, one in Libya and another in the U.K.

Abedi’s father claims his son had no terrorist connections, but images taken from security footage are believed to show the 22-year-old at a shopping center three days before the attack where he may have bought a blue backpack he’s seen wearing to later carry the bomb, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Photos obtained by the New York Times show pieces of blue fabric found at the crime scene, along with a powerful battery and the detonator used to trigger the explosion.

One couple was waiting just outside the arena to pick up their daughter and granddaughter from the concert when the bomb went off.

“Horror. Absolute horror,” Phil Dick said. “Literally puddles of blood mixed with ash. The only thing I saw was the bottom half of the suicide bomber.”

Seven parents waiting to pick up their children are among the 22 dead. Officials said 119 were also hurt.

Meanwhile, the memorial to the victims growis larger by the day as the community of Manchester rallies, determined to not let this defeat them.

“We’re strong but mighty,” said resident Sophia Goodman. “We’re not to be messed with.”

The city of Manchester is expected to hold a moment of silence in tribute Thursday.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to press President Donald Trump about intelligence leaks at the NATO summit in Brussels later Thursday.