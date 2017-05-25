Boomer & Carton Podcast: May 25, 2017

May 25, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys had plenty of baseball to discuss following a mixed bag of results on Wednesday night. The Mets imploded late in a 6-5 loss to the Padres, while the Yankees rode the golden right arm of Luis Severino to a 3-0 victory over the Royals.

Later, former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill joined the guys in the studio to talk about, among other things, the death of Osama bin Laden.

Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves LIVE from The Headliner (in Neptune, NJ), stay classy New York!!!

