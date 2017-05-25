President Trump In Brussels For NATO Leaders Summit

BRUSSELS (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump met with European Union leaders Thursday and will be back at the new NATO headquarters later in the day, where a 9/11 memorial will be unveiled.
Trump met with the president of the European Council Donald Tusk and the president of the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Following the meeting, he headed to the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium’s residence for a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron before heading to the U.S. embassy in Brussels for a meet-and-greet.
He will then participates at a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters.
The president will later attend a working dinner with world leaders and then it’s on to Air Force One, where Trump’s next stop will be Sicily for G7 meetings.