President Trump In Brussels For NATO Leaders Summit

May 25, 2017 7:10 AM

BRUSSELS (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump met with European Union leaders Thursday and will be back at the new NATO headquarters later in the day, where a 9/11 memorial will be unveiled.

Trump met with the president of the European Council Donald Tusk and the president of the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Following the meeting, he headed to the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium’s residence for a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron before heading to the U.S. embassy in Brussels for a meet-and-greet.

He will then participates at a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters.

The president will later attend a working dinner with world leaders and then it’s on to Air Force One, where Trump’s next stop will be Sicily for G7 meetings.

