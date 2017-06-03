Multiple Casualties Reported Following Major Incident On London Bridge

LONDON (CBSNewYork/CBSNews/AP) — British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians, CBS News reports.

The Metropolitan Police said they responded to reports of a collision on the bridge shortly after 11 p.m. local time, followed by reports of a stabbing at Borough Market. Armed police responded and shots were fired, police said. Police then said armed officers were responding to a third incident in the Vauxhall area.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge, said she saw a speeding van strike as many as six people.

Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut.

British Transport Police said there were reports of multiple casualties following the incident on the bridge, The Associated Press reports.

“We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this Twitter feed,” the Metropolitan Police Department tweeted late Saturday.

The city transit authority Transport for London has closed the bridge and ordered the London Bridge station evacuated, CBS News reported.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been briefed on the incident and is in touch with officials, Downing Street said. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump has also been briefed on the situation.

“I was walking out of the London Bridge station and there were police,” witness Caroline Breniere told Sky News. “Some of them were coming by car, some of them were running. The traffic was stopped.”

“We finished drinking at a bar and we came out onto the road and I looked to my left and there was a guy, we thought he was just drunk, he was lying on the floor,” another man told Sky. “A couple seconds later, about three police vans flew past. The guys who were with the guy that was on the floor managed to flag one of the police vans down. One of the officers jumped out and started attending to the guy on the floor.”

