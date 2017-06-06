Paris Police Shoot Attacker Near Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — Police in Paris say a suspect was shot and wounded Tuesday after attacking an officer with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral.

Police had been urging the public to stay away from the area, but say the situation is now under control, CBS News reported.

Eyewitnesses said the man was shot by police as he tried to attack the officer, CBS News reported.

“Two shots rang out, really quick shots,” witness Neal Sanche told CBS News. “My wife had looked back toward the square, people were running everywhere away from the area and she saw police with guns trained down to a figure on the ground.”

Cedric Michel, a police union official, said the man armed with a hammer went after the officer who was patrolling in front of the cathedral, the Associated Press reported. A police spokesman told the AP that the attacker was being hospitalized.