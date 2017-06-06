Police Identify Third Suspect In London Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — British police have released the name of the third suspect in Saturday night’s terror attack that left seven people dead and nearly 50 others injured in London.

Three men used a van to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge before getting out and stabbing people in Borough Market, a busy area popular with tourists.

Police shot and killed the three attackers within eights minutes of the first call.

The names of all three men have been released.

They are 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane.

Authorities said Zaghba was from east London and was believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent. Metropolitan Police said Tuesday he was not a “subject of interest” to police or the intelligence services.

Butt and Redouane were both from the east London town of Barking where police had raided six homes as part of the investigation after the attack.

Butt was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan. Redouane, who also used the name Rachid Elkhdar with a different birth date putting his age at 26, had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, police said.

Twelve people who were arrested after the attacks have been released without charges. They lived in the same district as the attackers.

Thirty-six people remain hospitalized; 18 are in critical condition.

The incident was the third terrorist attack in England since March.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.