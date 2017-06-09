New Summer Workout Routines In The City

By Carly Petrone

Summer is around the corner and that means it’s time to get in shape. Here are five fun indoor and outdoor workouts that will get your heart pumping in NYC.

NYC Parks Outdoor Fitness

See website for various class locations

Whether you’re in the mood for Zumba or a bit of sunset yoga, the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation has got you covered this summer. They’re offering free one-hour classes all across the city in both the morning and the evening so you can destress before or after work. Choose between high impact activities like Boot Camp at Bryant Park and Community Rowing at Pier 40 or opt for something more calming like Tai Chi at sunrise or meditation on the High Line. You can even grab a dance partner and show off your best moves during a tango lesson taught by Strictly Tango NYC. Most classes are from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. but check website for more information.

Box and Flow

55 Bond St., 2nd Fl.

New York, NY 10012

Those looking for something a bit different should sign up for a Box & Flow class. This 55-minute fight + flow experience includes shadowboxing, heavy bag work, and fast flow sequences in order to attempt to reach equilibrium in mind, body, and soul. A majority of the class is dedicated to bringing up your adrenaline using a high intensity workout where focus and speed are key. During the last 15 minutes, students can rip off their gloves and hit the mats for child’s pose, followed by a quick series of yoga moves designed to help with deep breathing. It’s the best of both worlds. Try an intro class for just $20 or grab a 3-time class pack for $96. See website for further details.

Sweat Sessions

10th Ave between 14th and 15th Streets

New York, NY

The Sweat Sessions are back! This al fresco fitness series, sponsored by the Meatpacking Business Improvement District and The Wellth Collective, is bringing three 45-minute classes to Hudson River Park’s 14th Street Park every Tuesday night. From now until August, you can sign up for a 6 p.m., 7 p.m., or 8 p.m. workout session in everything from boot camp and yoga to boxing and meditation. Instructors from Body Space Fitness, Model Fit, Bari, Dancebody, and will be there to keep you in check and lead you through the classes. Enjoy complimentary healthy bites and hydrating sips from local businesses and cool down at various locations throughout Meatpacking from 6:45 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Mark your calendars for June 13th because a special Cool Down at Samsung 837 will be taking place with INDAY giving out free grain bowls post workout. Just make sure to secure your spot by RSVPing here.

The Rise, NYC

See website for various meet up locations

Now is the perfect time of year to sign up for a free outdoor fitness class at The Rise, NYC. Get your morning started off right by breaking a sweat and using the concrete jungle as your own personal workout space. Grab a fitness buddy or come alone because there are classes available every morning starting at 6:30 a.m. Brooklynites can take the Brooklyn Body Circuit class at Grand Army Plaza, Queens residents can use their bodyweight to get their heart rates up at the Queens Warriors or King of Queens workout class, and Manhattan dwellers can choose between a Core Body Bootcamp at Bryant Park or a Form & Flow class in front of the Flatiron Building. Serious stair climbers can opt for the #Hills class on the Williamsburg Bridge, which ranges from trekking up and down the Manhattan-side incline for thirty minutes to doing short, timed sprint intervals. Learn more on their website and become an early riser!

Deep Water Running

See website for various class locations

Cool down this summer by jumping in the pool and trying out a new kind of running class. RJ Valentin’s Deep Water Running workout is a great option for those who want to get in shape using a non-impact form of running – so those with bad knees or an injury shouldn’t be deterred from signing up. The class simulates land running (minus the impact), where you move your arms and legs as though you are running outside. The water also adds another challenge to the workout so your muscles may feel a bit sore the next day. But what a good reason to get back into the water, right? Classes take place at various pools across the city. Please see website for more details and class pricing.

