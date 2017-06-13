Boomer & Carton: Podcast & MOTD: June 13, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Craig and his pursuit of a new alarm clock.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The show started off with a bang, despite Craig showing up a little late and Boomer being off. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Jerry Recco and Al Dukes got a chance to set the tone. As a result of his tardiness, Craig had some jokes directed his way and the guys that actually showed up on time received a couple phone calls from some familiar folks.
Once they got down to business, Christie and the gang talked about plenty of actual sports, specifically the Yankees, who got more heroics from phenom Aaron Judge during their late-night win in Anaheim. The guys also discussed the Mets, who have now won four straight and five of six after beating the Cubs on Monday night at Citi Field.
Naturally, the NBA Finals was also a topic of conversation after the Warriors finished off the Cavaliers in Game 5.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!