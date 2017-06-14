NYPD Takes Extra Precautions In Wake Of Deadly Alexandria Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is taking extra security precautions after learning about Wednesday’s shooting that occurred at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said the NYPD sprang into action determining where any members of congress might be in New York City and whether they were attending any public events.

“Out of an abundance of caution we moved resources to City Hall, to Gracie Mansion, to other government locations and as we learned more we were able to adjust that,” Miller said. “We will have additional resources at some public events where elected officials are attending today.”

Members of the NYPD’s Critical Response Command and Strategic Response Group have been deployed to government locations.

Miller noted, “We are seeing globally with increasing frequency either terrorist attacks or incidents involving deranged active shooters.”

Five people were shot when a man opened fire on members of the Republican Congress as they were practicing for an annual charity baseball game, which is scheduled to go on as planned Thursday.

The shooting suspect, identified by law enforcement sources as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was fatally shot by police.

The FBI is working to identify a motive for the shooting.