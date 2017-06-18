Vehicle Collides With Pedestrians On Road In London, Metropolitan Police Say

LONDON (CBSNewYork) — Metropolitan Police reported “a number of casualties being worked at the scene” late Sunday after a vehicle collision with pedestrians.
Police were called just after 12:20 a.m. Monday local time to Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park, according to Metropolitan Police and Sky News.
“Officers are on scene with other emergency services,” Metropolitan Police said. “There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene.”
Sky News reported the scene was near Finsbury Park station and a mosque.
Police said one person was arrested.
Further details were not immediately available.
