Protesters Storm Final Performance Of Shakespeare In The Park’s ‘Julius Caesar’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Protesters again stormed the stage of a controversial production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” which depicts a Trump look-alike character being assassinated.
Police say 26-year-old Javanni Valle, of Brooklyn, and 28-year-old Salvatore Cipolla, of Oceanside, Long Island, were arrested on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges Sunday evening during the Public Theater production’s last performance in Central Park.
Apparent video of the incident shows Valle rush the stage during the first act, shouting “Liberal hate kills!” and “Goebbels will be proud!” before he is grappled by security and pulled away.
Twenty minutes later, Cipolla allegedly stormed the stage before he too was arrested, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.
Information on their lawyers wasn’t available. The two were given desk appearance tickets.
The incident came two days after a 24-year-old activist was arrested after she rushed the stage shouting “Stop leftist violence!”
Both Delta and Bank of America both pulled their sponsorship of the Public Theater.
