He’s Back: Joe Lhota Returns To MTA Chairman Post

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Out with the old and in with the old?

State lawmakers have confirmed Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s nomination of former New York City mayoral candidate Joseph Lhota as the next leader of the troubled Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Lhota returns to the leadership post at the nation’s largest public transportation agency, where he served as chairman and CEO from October 2011 to December 2012.

He resigned for an unsuccessful run for New York City mayor as a Republican in 2013. He lost to current Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Cuomo nominated the 62-year-old Lhota as MTA chairman Wednesday and the Republican-controlled Senate approved the appointment late Wednesday night before adjourning for the summer.

Cuomo said Lhota’s salary will be $1 per year and he’ll delegate the CEO duties to a permanent executive director.

The governor says Lhota will continue serving as senior vice president, vice dean and chief of staff at Manhattan-based NYU Langone Medical Center.

Some commuters seem to approve of the choice.

“I think it’s great, he knew what he was doing before and he was doing a great job,” subway rider, Pedro, said. “You need somebody with experience, and Lhota is the man with the experience.”

Lhota helped guide the MTA after the damage of Hurricane Sandy, and as he takes the chairman job he admits “it’s a challenging time for the MTA,” 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

“He fixed a lot of things, I’m counting on him cause I know he’s going to do great,” Pedro said.

But others think Cuomo should have found some new blood.

“Lhota has a good understanding of the subway system but we need somebody new and fresh,” one man said.

The move comes as the MTA is promising a “top to bottom review” of how it handles subway delays. For the past two days, riders on the A, B, C and D lines faced delays due to a signal issue, and a track fire.

MTA officials say they want to get to the heart of the problem.

Officials say the main issue is aging infrastructure, which requires time consuming repairs.

